Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 quarterbacks for Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

QB Start of the Week: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)

Despite a slow start this season, Kirk Cousins has been nearly flawless since Week 5. Cousins has thrown multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games and in seven of his past eight. During that eight-game stretch, Cousins has thrown a league-high 20 touchdowns to only two interceptions and has the league’s best passer rating (120.7).

The Lions have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, and Cousins had one of his best games of the season in his first matchup against Detroit. In that Week 7 matchup, he completed 24-of-34 for 338 yards and four touchdowns to finish the week as fantasy’s QB3.

No team has a higher Week 14 implied total than the Vikings, who are nearly two-touchdown favorites this week. If there’s a concern, it’s that they win this game going away and take their foot off the gas early on.

QB Sit of the Week: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)

The San Francisco 49ers have allowed the fewest passing yards per game (134.3) and per attempt (5.6) this season. In addition, they have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2019.

Over his past four games since the Saints’ Week 9 bye, Brees has just one 300-yard game. During that four-game span, he has thrown three touchdowns in two games and has zero or one in the other two.

Given the difficult matchup through the air and Brees’ non-existent rushing production (minus one rushing yard in 2019), there are potentially better options on your league’s waiver wire than the future Hall-of-Famer.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings:

QB1: Lamar Jackson, BAL @ BUF

QB2: Russell Wilson, SEA @ LAR

QB3: Aaron Rodgers, GB vs WAS

QB4: Deshaun Watson, HOU vs DEN

QB5: Patrick Mahomes, KC @ NE

QB6: Carson Wentz, PHI vs NYG

QB7: Kirk Cousins, MIN vs DET

QB8: Jameis Winston, TB vs IND

QB9: Dak Prescott, DAL @ CHI

QB10: Sam Darnold, NYJ vs MIA

QB11: Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ OAK

QB12: Kyler Murray, ARI vs PIT

QB13: Tom Brady, NE vs KC

QB14: Matt Ryan, ATL vs CAR

QB15: Josh Allen, BUF vs BAL

QB16: Jared Goff, LAR vs SEA

QB17: Drew Brees, NO vs SF

QB18: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ NYJ

QB19: Jacoby Brissett, IND @ TB

QB20: Baker Mayfield, CLE vs CIN

QB21: Kyle Allen, CAR @ ATL

QB22: Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ NO

QB23: Andy Dalton, CIN @ CLE

QB24: Devlin Hodges, PIT @ ARI

QB25: Derek Carr, OAK vs TEN

