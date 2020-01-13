The Chiefs Scored So Often Their Stadium Ran Out of Fireworks

The Chiefs needed a spark after going down 24-0 to the Texans in Sunday's AFC Divisional Game. Fireworks would've worked, too.

A Mecole Hardman kickoff return provided that spark. So did some magic on special teams.

Those small sparks ignited full-blown fireworks—both figuratively and literally.

Before long, the Chiefs scored 41 unanswered points, with Mahomes throwing for four touchdowns and Damien Williams rushing for two. The Chiefs tacked on 10 more points with a field goal and another Mahomes TD en route to a 51-31 blowout over the Texans.

Fireworks went off after each of those aforementioned touchdowns, as is customary at Arrowhead Stadium.

It ended up being too many fireworks, however. The stadium ran out by the fourth quarter.

It was all part of a historic night in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to be tied or leading at halftime after being down by 24 or more points. They are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by 20 or more points after being down by 20 or more points.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 53. He is the first player in NFL history to have 300 or more passing yards, five or more touchdowns and 50 or more rushing yards in a playoff game.

Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history to have three touchdown catches in a quarter in a playoff game.

The Chiefs host the Titans next Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl. Expect a few fireworks then, too.