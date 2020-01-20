Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly requested to wear their all-white 1994 throwback jerseys when they take the field for Super Bowl LIV, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi.

The 49ers will have to be granted permission by the NFL for the team to wear its uniform of choice. With the AFC being the designated home conference for the Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs have the first choice for jersey selection. As of Sunday night, Kansas City had yet to reveal its Super Bowl uniforms.

San Francisco received permission to wear the '94 throwbacks for their Week 17 game against the Seahawks, but the NFL is reportedly slow to make the exception again. Still, Richard Sherman says the NFL "is thinking about changing (the uniform) policy now," giving hope that the league will change its mind and allow the all-white threads for the Super Bowl.

The throwbacks were originally worn by the 49ers at the end of the team's Super Bowl-winning 1994 season. Steve Young threw six touchdowns in a red version of the uniform in San Francisco's last championship victory.

The 49ers would have to wear an all-white version of the uniform as the designated away team of the Super Bowl. The team's stars reportedly support the choice, but the final decision will be up to the NFL. Last season, the league approved of the Los Angeles Rams' throwbacks for the team's Super Bowl appearance.

San Francisco advanced to its first Super Bowl since the 2012 season with a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The team will face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV after Kansas City earned the Lamar Hunt trophy for the first time in 50 years in a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs are an early betting favorite against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.