If you need any work out inspiration, Jimmy Fallon and John Cena can help you out.

Michelob Ultra brought Fallon and Cena together for its Super Bowl commercial to show how fitness can be fun. The 60-second ad starts with Fallon accidentally throwing a kettlebell through a window while working out with Cena. After Fallon complains about going to the gym, Cena encourages him to "see the lighter side of things."

Fallon eventually finds joy while running with Usain Bolt, golfing with Brooks Koepka and playing volleyball with Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat. The Roots provide background music for Fallon but make sure to poke fun at him too.

"For this commercial, Michelob ULTRA was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer," Fallon said in a press release. "Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up."

The ad will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 when the 49ers take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

More From Chiefs Digest:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "Happy to Have" Patrick Mahomes in KC, Super Bowl

Sammy Watkins: Playing for Andy Reid "Best Decision I've Ever Made"

More From All49ers:

How Robert Saleh Can Crack the Human Cheat Code Patrick Mahomes

Five 49ers to Watch in Super Bowl Against Chiefs