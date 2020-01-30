How Much Does a Ticket for Super Bowl LIV Cost?

Football fans across the globe are traveling to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

According to StubHub, fans from 15 countries and 49 states have purchased tickets to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium.

People are traveling an average of 1,540 miles to Miami, and this year marks the furthest distance fans have trekked to the Super Bowl since 2014. That year, the Seahawks beat the Broncos 43–8 to win Super Bowl XLVIII.

As of Thursday, the average Super Bowl ticket is going for $6,390, and fans can snatch up tickets for as low as $4,810.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

