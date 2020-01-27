Super Bowl LIV National Anthem Prop Bets: Analysis, Picks

Are you ready for this? Super Bowl 54 is upon us as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to clash on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Prior to the scheduled 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, bettors have the first opportunity to cash winning wagers when pop-star Demi Lovato sings the National Anthem. Will Lovato take her time on the grand stage or belt out a quick version of the Star Spangled Banner?

Demi Lovato Comeback Tour Continues at Super Bowl 54

As the biggest single day betting event on the planet, early action suggests Nevada sportsbooks will top the record setting $158.6 million that was wagered on Super Bowl 52. Approximately half of the total handle will be spent on prop betting options that are offered on action before, during and after the contest. With a long history, which makes it easy to research, the length of time it takes to perform the National Anthem is a popular pre-game wager.

Set to release her first album since 2017, and fresh off a performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato has overcome a lot to get to the Super Bowl LIV National Anthem stage. Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018 and has been on a long road to rehabilitation since then. While her gig at the Grammys is big, the audience tuning into the Super Bowl will be several times bigger, so it’s wise to wonder if she will draw out her time under the bright lights.

Past Performances by Demi Lovato and Super Bowl LIV Pick

Lovato has sung the National Anthem prior to several major sporting events. The most recent performance was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas prior to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in August 2017. Pausing several times, plus holding several words long, Lovato stopped the clock at a lengthy 2:11 that night. During three MLB World Series anthems, with the most recent being Game 4 of the 2015 Fall Classic, Lovato stayed under the 1:58 mark.

Pausing and long-winded words are the norm for Lovato as both can be found in the five performances listed below. That includes her first anthem, when she was 16 years old, prior to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks 2008 Thanksgiving clash. It’s also notable that Lovato takes her time while singing the second half of the anthem. That’s especially true during the final two versus which Lovato takes an average 42.4 seconds to complete.

While those are strong arguments, for betting over on the current 2:00 betting odds, there are considerations for the time staying under. Not wanting performance reviews like “that was all about her” a quick and clean anthem may be the path Lovato takes. That would follow the trend of four of her five anthems staying under the 2:00 mark. It would also follow the trend of eight of the past 13 Super Bowl National Anthems coming in at under two minutes.

Pick: Under 2:00

Additional Super Bowl LIV National Anthem Props

More of a guessing game than actually researchable, there are several wagering options within the National Anthem prop. Those range from how Demi Lovato will be dressed and her hair color, to whether she will forget or omit a word, plus whether the anthem will take longer to sing than any scoring drive during the Super Bowl. Here are some additional Star Spangled Banner prop betting options, which are available at a variety of online sportsbooks.

Will Demi Lovato Be Wearing A Skirt, Dress Or Gown To Sing The Anthem?

Yes: -220

No: +155

Pick: Yes

Will Demi Lovato Forget Or Omit A Word From The National Anthem?

Yes: +550

No: -1000

Pick: No

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than It Takes Lovato To Sing The Anthem?

Yes: -220

No: +155

Pick: Yes

Will Any Player Take A Knee During The National Anthem?

Yes: +550

No: -1000

Pick: No

Demi Lovato’s Hair Color During The National Anthem

Black: -250

Any Other: +275

Blonde: +300

Pick: Black

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During The National Anthem

Black: -150

Silver/Grey: +150

Any Other: +300

Pick: Black

Will Fireworks Be Heard After ‘Bombs Bursting In Air’ During National Anthem?

No: -200

Yes: +150

Pick: Yes

Length Of Final Word "Brave" During National Anthem

Over 5.5 Seconds: -150

Under 5.5 Seconds: +110

Pick: Over

Recent Super Bowl National Anthem Results

Loaded with controversy, Gladys Knight caused several bookmakers to pay out over and under bets after her Super Bowl 53 anthem performance last year. While betting rules state the official stop time is after the first “brave” Knight added a second brave which pushed the total time to 2:01. The time after the first brave was 1:49, which meant under bettors should have cashed on the 1:50 odds. Don’t count on bookmakers ever paying both Anthem sides again.

Following a run of marching bands, trumpet players like Wynton Marsalis and Herb Alpert, plus of mix of individual singers, the National Anthem has been performed almost exclusively by a single singer since Super Bowl 23 in Miami. On that day, at Joe Robbie Stadium in 1989, Billy Joel had the honor and was all business during a 1:24 sprint through the anthem. Tracking this prop for years, here are single artist renditions dating back to Super Bowl 41 in 2007.

Note: The length of anthem times listed below are at the end of the first brave.