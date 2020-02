How Long Was the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV?

Singer and actress Demi Lovato performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV. Lovato's performance unofficially clocked in at 1:50.

The line was largely set at 1:55 heading into Sunday night, according to Bovada.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform the halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Yolanda Adams also sang "America the Beautiful."