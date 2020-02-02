In early August, longtime NFL reporter and former Sports Illustrated writer Don Banks died at age 56. On Sunday at Super Bowl LIV, the NFL honored Banks by reserving a press box seat in his honor.

Banks covered the NFL for most of his 36-year career in sportswriting, spending 16 years as an NFL columnist. After he was hired in 2000, his popular “Snap Judgments” column on SI.com joined Dr. Z’s writing and Peter King’s Monday Morning Quarterback column as a "formidable triumvirate" of pro football coverage.

As Sports Illustrated senior writer Jenny Vrentas wrote of Banks in August, he established himself as "one of the most reliable media voices by always finding a way to make sense of what we were all watching and talking about.

"More importantly, he was also one of the most trusted people you could ever work with."

A week before his death, Banks started a new job as an NFL writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

