The 49ers are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013. Even though it's been seven years since the franchise's last appearance, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has experience being at the sport's biggest stage.

Garoppolo previously played for the Patriots for three seasons (2014-16) as Tom Brady's backup. During that span, New England won two championships: Super Bowl XLIX following the 2014 season and Super Bowl LI to close the 2016 season. Garoppolo didn't play in either of those games.

His days with the Patriots gave Garoppolo plenty of playoff knowledge that he's used to lead the 49ers in 2019. He quarterbacked his first postseason game this year when San Francisco faced the Vikings in the NFC divisional round. The 49ers beat Minnesota 27–10 before going on to crush the Packers 37–20 in the NFC championship game.

Now, Garoppolo and his teammates will square off with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Ahead of the matchup, Garoppolo shared what he learned by observing Brady from the sidelines during the Patriots' trips to the big game.

"Everyone says you've gotta treat it like another game, but just the way that he actually did it. I was right up close and personal, picking up everything I could, seeing how he went about his business and everything," he said. "Obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him, so try to transfer that over to my game.

"You can see it in how he is, his body mannerisms, everything. How he prepares for it makes him confident on Sunday. So I'm trying to do the same thing."

The 49ers and Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

