A Brief History of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs ranked behind only the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets for the longest Super Bowl drought in the NFL before clinching their spot to this year's game. As a result they've only one won Super Bowl in franchise history.

This year, they'll face the San Francisco 49ers as they attempt to bring another championship to Kansas City.

Here's a look at Kansas City's history—one win and one loss—in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl LIV: TBD

The Chiefs became the second AFL team to defeat an NFL opponent in an AFL-NFL World Championship Game in 1970, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23–7 in Super Bowl IV. Until this year, that was the last time Kansas City played in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City reached Super Bowl I after winning the AFL Championship in 1966, but the Chiefs lost to the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

In 1962, in the pre-Super Bowl era, the franchise—then the Dallas Texans—won the AFL by beating the Houston Oilers in overtime.

The Chiefs and 49ers will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.