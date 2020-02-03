Best Commercials from Super Bowl LIV
The commercials throughout a thrilling Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs brought laughs, tears and everything in between.
Amongst the advertisements, there were a few that stood out for their creativity and execution. Here are a few of the top commercials of the night.
Google: "Loretta"
Doritos: "The Cool Ranch" with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott
Jeep: "Groundhog Day" with Bill Murray
NFL: "Next 100" with Maxwell "Bunchie" Young
Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans: "Get Comfortable" with Jason Momoa
Facebook: "Get Ready to Rock" with Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone
Hyundai: "Smaht" with Big Papi
Mountain Dew: "The Shining"
Hulu: Tom Brady
