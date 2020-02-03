Best Commercials from Super Bowl LIV

The commercials throughout a thrilling Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs brought laughs, tears and everything in between.

Amongst the advertisements, there were a few that stood out for their creativity and execution. Here are a few of the top commercials of the night.

Google: "Loretta"

Doritos: "The Cool Ranch" with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

Jeep: "Groundhog Day" with Bill Murray

NFL: "Next 100" with Maxwell "Bunchie" Young

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans: "Get Comfortable" with Jason Momoa

Facebook: "Get Ready to Rock" with Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone

Hyundai: "Smaht" with Big Papi

Mountain Dew: "The Shining"

Hulu: Tom Brady

