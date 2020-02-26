NFL Rumors: Washington Meeting with Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa

Washington plans to meet with projected first-round quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday.

While Rivera said the meetings are not "just due diligence," he added that they are not closing the door on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He called Haskins a "good young player," but said all options are on the table.

Coming off a 3-13 season, Washington currently holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft behind the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow is likely to be the first overall pick after a Heisman and championship-winning season. Tagovailoa is also expected to be taken high in the draft as he recovers from a dislocated hip.

Rivera is entering his first season as Washington's coach after spending nine years with the Carolina Panthers.

