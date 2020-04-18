Multiple NFL draft prospects had their drug tests flagged at this year's combine, including Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Becton had no failed tests in college.

Under the league's new collective bargaining agreement, Becton will now be moved to Stage 1 of the NFL's Intervention Program for up to 60 days. If he has no further issues or flagged tests during that time, he will "thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program," per Rapoport.

Becton was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019. He's expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, with SI's Kevin Hanson projecting him to go to the New York Jets at No. 11 in his latest mock draft.

Becton's name appeared in headlines after an anonymous scout offered a criticism of his draft status due to, of all reasons, Becton's affinity for cooking. It's unclear which other players had their combine drug tests flagged.