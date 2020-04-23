The Baltimore Ravens were arguably the best team in the NFL throughout the 2019 regular season, finishing the year 14-2, good for the AFC's No. 1 seed. Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the NFL's MVP award and John Harbaugh won the NFL's Coach of the Year award.

Baltimore as a team led the NFL with a dozen Pro Bowlers and had five first-team All-Pro performers, the most of any franchise. It lost, however, in its lone postseason game to the Tennessee Titans, abruptly ending the team's quest for the Super Bowl.

In the 2019 NFL draft, Baltimore added wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. The Ravens then selected defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round. In the draft's later rounds, the Ravens added running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Powers, quarterback Iman Marshall, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and quarterback Trace McSorley.

According to The MMQB's AFC North team needs, the Ravens don't have many major holes, but they could use additional talent at linebacker. Defensive back is also a potential area of need. On offense, Baltimore could also decide to use an an early-round selection on a perimeter wide receiver. Longtime Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda also retired this offseason, leaving a potential hole on the right side of the team's line.

The Ravens are set to pick No. 28 in this year's first round. A full list of Baltimore's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.