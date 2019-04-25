The Baltimore Ravens made the playoffs in 2018 after finishing with a 10-6 record in the regular season, but ultimately fell 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.

The Ravens ushered in rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback as part of a dynamic run-first offense last season, and they re-affirmed their commitment to Jackson by trading Joe Flacco to the Broncos this offseason.

In last year's draft, the Ravens selected Jackson and South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit.

Here's the full list of picks the Ravens hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, pick 22 (No. 22 overall)

Round 3, pick 21 (No. 85 overall)

Round 3, pick 38 (No. 102 overall)

Round 4, pick 11 (No. 113 overall)

Round 4, pick 21 (No. 123 overall)

Round 5, pick 22 (No. 160 overall)

Round 6, pick 18 (No. 191 overall)

Round 6, pick 20 (No. 193 overall)

See every NFL team's 2019 picks by clicking the links below.

Arizona Cardinals | Atlanta Falcons | Baltimore Ravens | Buffalo Bills | Carolina Panthers | Chicago Bears | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Dallas Cowboys | Denver Broncos | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Los Angeles Rams | Miami Dolphins | Minnesota Vikings | New England Patriots | New Orleans Saints | New York Giants | New York Jets | Oakland Raiders | Philadelphia Eagles | Pittsburgh Steelers | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tennessee Titans | Washington Redskins