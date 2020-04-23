The Lions took a step backward in their second season under head coach Matt Patricia, finishing 3-12-1—their worst record since finishing 2-14 in 2009. The franchise is still looking for its first playoff win since 1991. After some speculation regarding his job security, Patricia will return for his third season at the helm.

Detroit's 2019 draft was headlined by its selection of tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick—the highest draft selection for a tight end since 2006 (Vernon Davis, drafted No. 6 by the San Francisco 49ers). Hockenson ranked fourth on the team with 367 receiving yards, snagging 32 receptions with two scores.

According to The MMQB's NFC North team needs, the Lions might look to address their secondary with the No. 3 pick, especially after the team traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Detroit also lost several members of its defensive front, including NT Damon Harrison, DT A’Shawn Robinson and EDGE Devon Kennard.

Offensively, the Lions could stand to improve their offensive line. Wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are each entering the final year of their contracts, so the team could look to invest in replacements in the draft.

A full list of Detroit's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

This story will be updated.