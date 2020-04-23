The Philadelphia Eagles' 2019 season concluded with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round. During the regular season, coach Doug Pederson led the team to the top of the NFC East with a 9-7 record.

Quarterback Carson Wentz started all games last season after missing time in the previous two years due to ACL and back injuries. He recorded 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions and averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt on 63.9% completion.

The Eagles' 2019 draft was highlighted by selections of OT Andre Dillard in the first round, RB Miles Sanders in the second, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the second and DE Shareef Miller in the fourth.

According to The MMQB's NFL draft team needs, the Eagles should target a speedy wide receiver that can help boost the team's vertical passing game. On defense, Philadelphia can address its lack of depth at linebacker.

The Eagles are set to pick No. 21 in the draft's first round. A full list of Philadelphia's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

This post will be updated.