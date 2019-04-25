The Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2018 season at 9–7 after a rocky start and went on to upset the third-seeded Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, where they fell to the Saints, 14–20 and ended their quest to defend the team's 2017 Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia took TE Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State in the second round with their first selection in last year's draft but after letting backup quarterback Nick Foles go this offseason, all eyes are on who the Eagles might take this year to bolster their offense and give Carson Wentz some more options on the field.

We're breaking down each of the Eagles' selections in this year's NFL draft, as well as providing a full list of Philadelphia's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

Eagles picks:

Round 1, Pick 25 (No. 25 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 53 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 57 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 127 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 138 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 163 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 197 overall)

