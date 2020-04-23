The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2019 season by missing the playoffs, but the team is entering the 2020 NFL draft with a new head coach.

After over nine seasons at the helm, Jason Garrett was fired by Dallas in early January following the team's 8-8 season. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was hired to fill Garrett's position shortly after.

The Cowboys are coming off a 2019 draft highlighted by selections of DT Trysten Hill in the second round, RB Tony Pollard in the fourth, DE Joe Jackson in the fifth and S Donovan Wilson in the sixth. The team did not have a first-round selection after using it to acquire Amari Cooper from the Raiders in October 2018. Cooper agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with Dallas in March 2020.

According to The MMQB's NFC East team needs, the Cowboys may target corners in the draft who can fit in new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s blitzing scheme. On offense, the team may target an outside receiver that can allow Cooper to fill the slot in three-WR sets.

A full list of Dallas's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses, and you can also follow along with CowboyMaven's draft tracker. The Cowboys are slated to pick No. 17 in the first round; they'll next pick No. 51 overall, during the second round.

This post will be updated during the draft.

