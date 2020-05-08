With the release of the 2020 NFL schedule, football fans everywhere have been given the green light to project each team's win-loss record and predict the playoff field, months ahead of any games actually kicking off. Using win totals set by bookmaker William Hill, we can also turn an eye toward gambling by analyzing each team's over/under betting lines.

Using the win totals, William Hill gives the Atlanta Falcons the toughest schedule in the league. Atlanta's opponents are projected to combine for 138 wins, more than any other team. On the other side of the spectrum, the Indianapolis Colts have the league's easiest schedule, with their opponents projected to combine for 123 wins.

Check out key dates of the 2020 NFL season, as well as complete schedules for Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

Look below for over/under win totals for all 32 teams: