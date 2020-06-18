Veteran NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement into the NFL, submitting his letter to the league office on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gordon, 29, is currently serving an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. His indefinite suspension began this past December.

"Josh had a lapse because of his brother's death," Gordon's lawyer, Adam Kenner, told Pelissero regarding his client's last suspension. "That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this."

Gordon was also previously suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018 for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy after being traded from Cleveland to New England that September.

At the same time, Gordon announced that he was "stepping away from football" to focus on his mental health. He had previously missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

Gordon was reinstated on a "conditional basis" in August 2019 and was allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts.

The Patriots released him off injured reserve on Oct. 31, and the Seahawks claimed him off waivers the next day.

Gordon had been playing through an injured left knee and was knocked out of New England's Oct. 10 win over the Giants. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble.

In five games with Seattle, Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards.

He is currently a free agent.