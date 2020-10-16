The Patriots will cancel their practice on Friday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates.

New England reportedly is also waiting to confirm a second positive test. The team already planned to hold its meetings virtually before shutting down Friday's practice.

The news of the Patriots' tests come one day after the team returned for a full practice on Thursday after their facilities were shut down due to an outbreak. Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned from the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive for the virus. Both the Patriots and the Titans previously saw regular-season games postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks.

The NFL has continued dealing with its coronavirus crisis this week after the Falcons closed their facility on Thursday, though no Atlanta players have tested positive as of Friday morning. Then the Colts closed their facility on Friday after "several individuals" in the organization tested positive for COVID-19. Indianapolis will hold practice virtually on Friday in adherence with NFL protocols.

On Thursday, the NFL announced new COVID-19 protocols. The league said players will be sent home from practices if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, even if there is no positive test. Browns receiver Odell Beckham was sent home on Thursday due to an unknown illness, but he reportedly tested negative for the virus on Friday.