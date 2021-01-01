SI.com
Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Tests Positive for COVID-19

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

Kamara will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list following his positive test and will miss Sunday's Week 17 game vs. the Panthers.

His status for New Orleans' upcoming Wild Card Weekend playoff matchup is also uncertain following the positive test result.

Kamara did not practice on Friday as he was awaiting confirmation on a COVID-19 test after having an initial positive result. According to Underhill, Kamara has not yet exhibited symptoms.

The Saints have not played since Christmas Day when Kamara tied a single-game NFL record with six rushing touchdowns against the Vikings. With the performance, he tied Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals, who ran for six touchdowns in a 1929 win over the Bears. 

Despite missing Week 17 against the Panthers, Kamara set the Saints' record for single-season touchdowns from a non-quarterback with 21 scores. He also set the franchise's single-season rushing touchdown mark with 16.

For the season, Kamara has 932 rushing yards and 756 receiving yards.

New Orleans (11-4) has already clinched a playoff berth.

