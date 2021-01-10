How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ravens vs. Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Wild-Card Round, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The No. 4 AFC seed Titans will host the No. 5 Ravens for a wild-card matchup at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 10.

Both teams finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, but the Titans earned home-field advantage for the wild-card Round after clinching the AFC South. Baltimore opened as a four-point favorite against Tennessee. 

Editor's note: If you purchase something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, Freeform

Live Stream: You can stream the NFL wild-card game live on Hulu or WatchESPN. For real-time analysis, in-game analytics and odds discussion in a conversational format, you can stream ESPN+ Between the Lines. Sign up here to stream NFL Super Wildcard Weekend on ESPN+. 

The wild-card game is a rematch of last season's divisional-round contest that saw the Titans oust the Ravens, 28-12.

The Ravens finished the regular season tied for second place with the Browns in the AFC North behind the Steelers (12-4). Baltimore has held opponents to the second-fewest points per game in the league (18.9) while averaging 29.3 points offensively.

Coming off an MVP season, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson recorded 26 passing and seven rushing touchdowns alongside nine interceptions and 64.4% completion in 15 games and will attempt to win his first postseason game (0-2). Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for nine touchdowns while wide receiver Marquise Brown totaled eight receiving scores. 

Meanwhile, the Titans enter Sunday's matchup averaging 30.7 points per game and having won its first division title in 12 years. Running back Derrick Henry has starred for Tennessee, recording the eighth 2,000-rushing-yard season in NFL history alongside 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill recorded 33 passing and seven rushing touchdowns with seven interceptions and 65.5% completion during the regular season.

The wild-card winner between the Ravens and Titans will face the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. The Chiefs and Packers were each awarded a bye this week for having the top records in the AFC and NFC, respectively. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are facing the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans

Find out how to watch the NFL wild-card matchup between the Ravens and Titans on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon runs in the playoff semifinal
Play
College Football

Trey Sermon’s Family Has Thrived on a Second Chance in Life

When Ohio State takes on Alabama in Miami, Trey Sermon's family will be returning close to home. It's a place with both happy and horrific memories.

taylor-hienicke-washington-tampa-bay-wild-card-weekend
Play
NFL

Taylor Heinicke Stole the Show in Loss to Tom Brady

He started the year as a backup quarterback in a league that no longer exists. But Taylor Heinicke became an unlikely source of playoff entertainment on wild-card weekend.

Wild-Card Sunday preview
Play
NFL

NFL Wild-Card Sunday Preview: Tannehill, Lamar and Who's Built to Come Back

Plus, what the Browns need, time for a more aggressive Roethlisberger, the Bears’ fading defense, road team success, and more.

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Heinicke, Washington Put Up a Fight in Loss to Bucs

Taylor Heinicke put on a show in his second NFL start but it wasn't enough to hold off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Saturday's wild-card matchup.

sean-mcvay-los-angeles-rams-wild-card-win
Play
NFL

Rams Coaches Prove Worth Again in Wild-Card Win

The Rams topped their division rivals in Seattle on Saturday, despite multiple calamities that a lesser coaching staff wouldn't have handled.

lamelo-ball
Play
NBA

LaMelo Ball Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Record Triple-Double

LaMelo Ball nearly posted a triple-double while facing older brother Lonzo on Friday.

Wild-Card Round takeaways
Play
NFL

Wild-Card Takeaways: Bills Survive to End Drought, Gutsy Goff and Rams D, Heinicke Shines

Plus, Reich can’t catch a break, Seattle can’t find an identity, the season’s most bone-headed penalty, and more.