Which Team Should Deshaun Watson Want To End Up With?
Which Team Should Deshaun Watson Want To End Up With?

Deshaun Watson Asks Fans Not to Rally on His Behalf; They Still March to NRG Stadium

Amid growing tension between the Texans and Deshaun Watson, a small group of fans decided to show their support for the star quarterback. 

After hearing about the rally, Watson tweeted late Monday morning asking fans to cancel it due to public safety concerns

"Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection," Watson said.

Despite his plea, fans still met at Lefty's Cheesesteak restaurant, which is owned by Watson, and marched a few blocks to NRG Stadium. The group wore face masks and expressed their support for the quarterback while calling for the firing of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby as well.

Watson has been unhappy with the organization after being left out of its hiring process for a new general manager and its early search for a new head coach. He offered input for the team's searches and hoped to represent the views of the players in the process.

Earlier this month, newly-hired general manager Nick Caserio shot down the idea of trading Watson, telling reporters, "He's our quarterback." Despite that, teams reportedly have begun calling the Texans to ask about Watson's availability

Houston went 4–12 in 2020 and Watson is concerned about the organization's current leadership and the team's future, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop

"He wants out," one of the people close to Watson told Sports Illustrated.

A major issue within the Texans has been the rise of Easterby, who previously served as the Patriots' character coach and became Houston's executive vice president of football operations last year.

