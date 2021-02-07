How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

Brady enters Feb. 7 as the NFL leader in Super Bowl wins (6), appearances (10) and Super Bowl MVPs (4). The 21-year NFL veteran has also been named NFL MVP three times, in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

Brady broke a tie with Joe Montana for the most Super Bowl MVP awards in NFL history when he earned his fourth following Super Bowl LI in 2017. The accolade made him the oldest player to ever win a Super Bowl MVP award, also known as the Pete Rozelle Trophy, at 39 years of age.

Brady received his first Super Bowl MVP award during the 2001 season after helping lead the Patriots to the franchise's first-ever championship in Super Bowl XXXVI. The team won its second Lombardi trophy two years later in Super Bowl XXXVIII, leading to Brady's second Super Bowl MVP award.

Eleven years later, Brady won with his third Super Bowl MVP award after claiming his fourth Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl XLIX. He then won his most recent Super Bowl MVP award after rallying to defeat the Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI, his fifth championship victory. Brady won his sixth ring two years later in Super Bowl LIII.

Brady will have the opportunity to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy and fifth Super Bowl MVP award on Feb. 7 as the Buccaneers face the reigning-champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The 43-year-old quarterback joined Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 season after spending 20 years with the Patriots.