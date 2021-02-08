Gronk Places Win Among Top Accomplishments in 'Sports History'

SI.com
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Rob Gronkowski Calls Bucs' Super Bowl Win 'One of the Greatest Accomplishments in Sports History'

Rob Gronkowski is known for speaking his mind, and the tight end did just that after his two touchdowns helped the Buccaneers dominate the Chiefs and win Super Bowl LV

Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to team back up with Tom Brady in Tampa, wasn't shy in discussing the magnitude of the accomplishment. 

"It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said. 

Gronkowski originally retired as a Patriot after winning his last of three Super Bowl rings in New England. He then decided to return to the NFL in April 2020 following Brady's decision to sign in Tampa and was traded to the Bucs for draft compensation. And while Gronk's role in the offense in Tampa was smaller than in his prime with Brady and the Patriots, the old friends connected several times in Sunday's Super Bowl. Gronkowski's two touchdown catches moved him into No. 2 all-time in Super Bowl receiving TDs.

After this win, Gronkowski doesn't have retirement on his mind. Gronk said he'll "remain unretired" and expects to return to the Buccaneers with Brady

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit Arrowhead Report and All Bucs.

