Report: Jaguars Add Marvin Jones on Two-Year Deal

NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
Report: Marvin Jones to Sign a Two-Year, $14.5M Deal With Jaguars

Marvin Jones Jr. is the latest to join Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal worth $14.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes a guaranteed $9.2 million. 

The former Lions wide receiver will be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who holds the same position with Jacksonville. 

Jones, 31, thrived during his five seasons with the Lions, tallying 289 catches for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2017, hitting 1,101 yards and a league-leading 18 yards per reception. 

Throughout his career, Jones has played in 112 career games, making 423 catches for 6,025 yards and 51 touchdowns. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jaguars snagged Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, signing him to a three-year, $44.5 million deal, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. The deal contains $29 million in guaranteed money.

