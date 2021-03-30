Bruce Arians Shows Off Tattoo Commemorating SB Win

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will never forget his team's 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs. And now, he has some new body art to prove it.

The 68-year-old Arians took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a new tattoo he got to commemorate Tampa Bay's victory.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, he had made the bet the bet with the strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophel back in August.

He isn't the only member of the organization to get some new ink to remember their title, however.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. played a key role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run this past season and got a tattoo showing off the Lombardi Trophy and the Buccaneers' logo.

Wide receiver Mike Evans also added some post-championship ink.

Evans, Winfield Jr. and Arians will possibly have to save room for another tattoo next offseason as the Bucs enter next year eyeing another title following a busy offseason.

In recent weeks, the team agreed to terms on new deals with tight end Rob Gronkowski, pass rusher Shaq Barrett, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and linebacker Lavonte David.

They also extended quarterback Tom Brady and offensive tackle Donovan Smith and franchise tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin.