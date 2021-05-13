Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC.
This season marks the first time since 1993 that it will include two byes and 18 weeks.
The season is set to begin on a Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Cowboys squaring off on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET.. Sunday Night Football will begin on Sept. 12 with the Bears facing off against the Rams.
Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's the full Sunday Night Football schedule.
Week 4: Buccaneers at Patriots
Week 5: Bills at Chiefs
Week 7: Colts at 49ers
Week 10: Chiefs at Raiders
Week 11: Steelers at Chargers
Week 12: Browns at Ravens
Week 13: 49ers at Seahawks
Week 14: Bears at Packers
Week 15: Saints at Buccaneers
Week 16: Washington Football Team at Cowboys
Week 17: Vikings at Packers
