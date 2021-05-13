Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

Sports Illustrated home
Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC. 

This season marks the first time since 1993 that it will include two byes and 18 weeks. 

The season is set to begin on a Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and Cowboys squaring off on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET.. Sunday Night Football will begin on Sept. 12 with the Bears facing off against the Rams.

Games will start at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Report: Jaguars And Falcons to Host Games in England This Season

Here's the full Sunday Night Football schedule.

Week 1: Bears at Rams

Week 2: Chiefs at Ravens

Week 3: Packers at 49ers

Week 4: Buccaneers at Patriots 

Week 5: Bills at Chiefs

Week 6: Seahawks at Steelers

Week 7: Colts at 49ers

Week 8: Cowboys at Vikings

Week 9: Titans at Rams

Week 10: Chiefs at Raiders 

Week 11: Steelers at Chargers

Week 12: Browns at Ravens

Week 13: 49ers at Seahawks

Week 14: Bears at Packers

Week 15: Saints at Buccaneers

Week 16: Washington Football Team at Cowboys

Week 17: Vikings at Packers 

