Packers Sign Second Quarterback in Three Days

Packers Sign QB Kurt Benkert Three Days After Acquiring Blake Bortles

It's still unclear if Aaron Rodgers will return when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, but the Packers haven't wasted time adding depth to their quarterback room. 

Green Bay signed QB Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring Blake Bortles. Additionally, the team is rumored to have worked out ex-Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly this weekend at rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The news comes a day after head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his desire for Rodgers to stay. 

"I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," the Packers coach said Friday during the team's rookie minicamp. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day."

The franchise has maintained that it has no interest in trading the reigning NFL MVP even though he has been at odds with the front office for most of the offseason. 

At this year's NFL draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers had told members of the team that he does not want to return. 

President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and LaFleur were aware of Rodgers's sentiment.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

As the two parties continued to be at odds, Schefter reported on May 6 that Green Bay started exploring other possible quarterbacks it could add to the roster for upcoming OTAs and training camp. At the time, Rodgers and Jordan Love were the only quarterbacks on the team's active roster.

May 14, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Rookie quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
