How to Watch Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction

How to Watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2021 in Canton, Ohio will be held Sunday night and this year's stellar class features three first-ballot inductees.

Leading the class is former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champ will be joined by former Raiders and Packers defensive back Charles Woodson and Detroit's other-worldly wide receiver Calvin Johnson as the players being inducted in the first year of their eligibility. Six-time All-Pro First Team guard Alan Faneca and nine-time Pro Bowl safety John Lynch are also set to be enshrined.

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores will be inducted as the coaches' candidate. Former Steelers senior scout and assistant director of player personnel Bill Nunn will be inducted as a contributor and former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson is being inducted as a senior candidate.

The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on ESPN but can also be streamed on the NFL Network and fuboTV.

