Colts to Appear on First-Ever In-Season 'Hard Knocks'

September 17, 2021
NFL
Colts to Appear on First-Ever In-Season Edition of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

HBO's Hard Knocks is serving more uncut and behind-the-scenes action. But instead of highlighting NFL training camp, the program will feature in-season content for the first time ever, and the Colts are taking center stage. 

Beginning Nov. 17, the episodes will provide all-access coverage of the Colts as the team attempts to navigate the NFL season and earn a playoff berth. 

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series."

During training camp this summer, the Cowboys were featured on Hard Knocks, marking the franchise's third appearance. 

Baltimore served as the inaugural Hard Knocks team in 2001 after winning its first Super Bowl in team history. However, history indicates that teams featured on Hard Knocks have not been the most successful. The Raiders, Browns nor Buccaneers reached the postseason after appearing on Hard Knocks between '17-19. The Chargers and Rams combined for a 17-15 record in '20 after a joint appearance on the show last year.

Indianapolis suffered a 28-16 loss to the Seahawks in its 2021 season opener. The Colts face the Rams on Sunday.

