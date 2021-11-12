Packers Can’t Rush ‘Scared’ Against Wilson

“Joe’s had a lot of experience going against him. I’ll have to check the success rate they had there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. We checked.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When coaches start preparing for a game, they typically look back at the last four games to get the flavor of what the upcoming opponent has been doing schematically.

It’s a different process this week for Joe Barry and the rest of the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coaches.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson missed the last three games after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. Wilson is set to return for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, but all the most recent film shows Geno Smith at quarterback.

“Especially at this point in the season, with them having only played eight games, you go back and you study everything,” Barry said. “In their situation with Geno, it wasn’t like they were going to scrap their offense that Russell was running and do something completely different when Geno came in. They’re going to run the same offense.”

The Packers have seen a lot of Wilson over the years, most recently in the playoffs a couple years ago. Barry has seen a lot of Wilson, too. From 2017 through 2020, Barry was the Rams’ assistant head coach/linebackers coach, so they met twice a year for four seasons plus once in last year’s playoffs.

“It’s a little bit more comforting in a sense that Joe’s had a lot of experience going against him. I’ll have to check the success rate they had there,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

While it wasn’t Barry’s defense, per se, the Rams had a lot of success against Wilson. Seattle went 3-6 in those games. Wilson had three massive games, with a combined 10 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in the two games in 2018 and the first game in 2019. However, in the last four meetings, Wilson threw three touchdowns vs. four interceptions. In last year’s playoffs, the Rams won 30-20 as Wilson completed just 11-of-27 passes (40.7 percent) for 174 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a 72.1 passer rating.

Of course, that was with Brandon Staley calling the plays and an entirely different group of players.

Green Bay’s defense, though, is rolling and coming off strong performances against Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, two other quarterbacks who excel at extending plays and turning nothing into something big.

“All three of them are subtly different, but the last two weeks has been good prep for us because those are guys that do a great job of creating time and really being able to manipulate time to be able to throw the ball down the field but then tuck the ball and run,” Barry said.

Wilson is as good as it gets when going from the designed play to the extended play. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a league-best 139.1 passer rating when he holds onto the ball for greater than 2.5 seconds. He’s averaging a staggering 13.0 yards per attempt in those situations. Only three other quarterbacks are averaging even 10.0 yards per attempt and none are at 11.0.

The key will be to keep Wilson in the pocket, which is easier said than done. As Barry explained, there are six running lanes for a quarterback – between the center and guard, guard and tackle and outside the tackle on both sides of the line. A traditional four-man rush leaves two unmanned gaps. A six-man rush takes care of that but leaves fewer defenders in coverage.

The key, Barry said, is to rush smart but aggressively. “No matter how many people you’re rushing, the worst thing you can do is rush scared,” Barry said. The other key is to condense those rush lanes and collapse the pocket so there’s nowhere for him to go.

That sounds good in theory. Wilson is just so elusive, though. As Preston Smith famously put it before the playoff game a couple years ago, ““It was like chasing a chicken in a field with no fence.”

“It’s funny you would say that because we were talking about that today,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said on Thursday. “The thing about Russell, I think besides Lamar, he’s the best in the league. He’s not overly fast guy but he’s super-athletic. He’s bigger than what you think, lower body. He’s always ducking down, spinning, giving you the pump fake.”

That’s where the older film showed an important reminder. Smith extended plays more frequently than Wilson the past few weeks but with nowhere near the efficiency. On Smith’s extended plays, he had a 95.7 passer rating and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt.

“With him, his ability to scramble, extend plays, his arm talent, the way he can throw that deep ball, those are the things that are a little bit different you watch how their offense goes when he’s in there,” safety Adrian Amos said.

Wilson is 0-4 for his career at Lambeau Field, though that stat probably isn't relevant considering all the changes over the past couple years.

With two elite receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Wilson is a big play waiting to happen every time he escapes the pocket. The defense, coming off a rousing performance vs. Mahomes, needs to continue what it’s been doing the past several weeks. That’s playing hard, playing smart and trusting that everybody else is doing their job.

“We go into every week, ‘We don’t want to let this guy out.’ Well, there’s a reason why you pull up the film and there’s seven to 10 different scrambles a game against everybody they play,” Mike Smith said. “It’s easier said than done. We have to do our best to keep him in there. It’ll change the way you rush a little bit, because you have to be cautious of where he’s at, but also you can’t rush scared. That’s my biggest thing. You go into a game and you rush scared and you’re sitting there peeking at the line of scrimmage and looking, you’re making it easy for him. We have to understand what front we’re in and take calculated risks when we get after him.”

