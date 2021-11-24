Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to return to Baltimore practice on Wednesday, per head coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson did not play in Week 11 against the Bears as he dealt with a non-COVID-related illness. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start in Chicago, leading Baltimore to a 16-13 win.

Jackson met with the media in Baltimore on Wednesday and said he is "feeling good." He added he expects to be on the field on Sunday night as the Ravens host the Browns.

Baltimore enters Sunday's matchup leading the AFC North at 7–3. The Ravens have reached the playoffs in each of the last three years, though they have not reached the Super Bowl since 2012.

