Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 12 Matchup vs. Browns

Author:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to return to Baltimore practice on Wednesday, per head coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson did not play in Week 11 against the Bears as he dealt with a non-COVID-related illness. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start in Chicago, leading Baltimore to a 16-13 win.

Jackson met with the media in Baltimore on Wednesday and said he is "feeling good." He added he expects to be on the field on Sunday night as the Ravens host the Browns. 

SI Recommends

Baltimore enters Sunday's matchup leading the AFC North at 7–3. The Ravens have reached the playoffs in each of the last three years, though they have not reached the Super Bowl since 2012. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Baltimore Ravens, head over to Raven Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Rodgers's 'COVID Toe' Comment Causing More Confusion

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," and made multiple comments about his ongoing toe issue.

nhl-power-rankings-andrei-svechnikov
NHL

Power Rankings: What Each Team Should Be Thankful For

From a sparkling new arena to a bold new jersey, from emerging young talents to reliable veterans—NHL teams have plenty to be grateful for this season.

Everson Griffen on the field.
NFL

Vikings Issue Statement on Everson Griffen After Posting a Video of Himself Holding a Gun

According to local police, Griffen called 911 early Wednesday morning, telling them he fired a weapon inside the residence.

Paul Heyman stands beside WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series
Play
Wrestling

Paul Heyman on Big E as WWE Champion: ‘I’m Beyond Impressed’

“I didn’t see that as a loss for Big E. I saw it as a magnificent victory. ... Big E stood tall and brought the fight to Roman Reigns.”

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88).
NFL

Dez on Jason Garrett: 'Never Respected His Philosophy'

The former Cowboys wide receiver was brutally honest after the Giants fired Garrett.

dick-vitale-college-basketball
College Basketball

Vitale Gets Ovation in First Game Since Cancer Diagnosis

It was an emotional scene in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

navy-goat
Extra Mustard

Army Cadets Steal Wrong Goat in Attempted Kidnapping of Navy Mascot

Mascot stealing has been officially forbidden by a 1992 armistice, but that didn't stop a group of noisy Army cadets.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day stands with his team
Play
College Football

After a Year Without The Game, Ohio State's Raring to Go

Anger lingers in Columbus over the 2020 cancellation of the bout with Michigan. Now, the stakes are huge for both.