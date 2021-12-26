Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Publish date:

Browns Player Sends Critical Tweet of Offense During First Half of Packers Loss

Author:

Browns fans were understandably displeased with a number of aspects from Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Packers. Cleveland's hopes for a Christmas victory ended on a controversial no-call from officials on a last-minute interception, though frustration was already at a high after quarterback Baker Mayfield had thrown three first-half picks while the offense had plenty of success running the ball.

Among those publicly irritated with the offense's play-calling? Cleveland safety John Johnson III.

Johnson, who didn't play in Saturday's game due to an injured hamstring, aired his grievances after Mayfield threw his second interception of the half during Cleveland's third possession of the game. The Browns scored a touchdown on a six-play, 70-yard drive on their next possession—four of which were pass plays—though Mayfield threw another interception on the following drive.

For the game, Mayfield was 21-for-36 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Nick Chubb had 126 yards on 17 carries, and the Browns as a team ran for 219 yards on 25 attempts—good for 8.8 yards per carry.

Mayfield was candid in his post-game interview, saying that he hurt the team with his poor play. The Browns have lost four of their last six games, and will look to get back to .500 in their Week 17 matchup on the road against the Steelers.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

