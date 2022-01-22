Nearly a week after the Cowboys became the first home team to lose in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the 49ers, owner Jerry Jones has remained in the headlines discussing offseason issues within the franchise.

One area of importance in the Cowboys’ offseason is the contract of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“I don't have any comment on Cooper's contract,” Jones said of the four-time Pro Bowler on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. “I thought that we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that.

And, I'm not being trite. But, how he fits in and should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field. Not half, that's an exaggeration, of course. But a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper.”

In the Cowboys’ 23–17 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, Cooper finished with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. During the 2021 season, he posted 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, prior to the 2021 season, Cooper recorded back-to-back seasons of 1000 yards or more in 2019 and 2020. While Jones did provide a confident answer for Cooper's contract, the receiver himself was not so certain of his future in Dallas after the game.

“I don’t make those decisions,” Cooper said of returning to Dallas. “I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.”

The 28-year-old has a five-year, $100 million agreement, putting him under contract with the Cowboys through 2024. In addition, Cooper recently purchased a $6 million home in North Texas, insinuating possibly that he wants to remain in Dallas.

