Cowboys LISTEN: Is Dak a Playoff Choker?

In four career playoff games, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 1-3.

Aside from his lone two-point win against the Seahawks in the 2018 Wild Card Round, Prescott hasn't performed well in the playoffs.

Fans could argue that the teams Prescott had in the past were either not talented or not ready enough yet to win in the postseason, but with three playoff losses, Prescott is becoming a common denominator.

In a year where the team finished as the top offense in the league during the regular season, Prescott managed just 254 passing yards and one touchdown against an interception, which eventually turned into seven points that the Cowboys lost by against the San Francisco 49ers. To put it in perspective, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards and over 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

One theory, and it actually comes from beleaguered coach Mike McCarthy: Maybe Dak's Cowboys were "nervous''?!

Despite his playoff woes, Prescott is, logically, still a fine quarterback and his job isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but there are questions as to whether he has plateaued.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't ready to say nice things about his coaching staff, but he raves about Dak being "Super,'' saying, “I start right there with a big circle and a big plus (for the Cowboys') future: Dak Prescott.''

We'll argue: He's in the prime of his career, but he needs to take one more step if he wants his legacy to look more like Troy Aikman's and less like Tony Romo's.

