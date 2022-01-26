Giants Owner Rules Out Deshaun Watson Trade For ‘So Many Reasons’

Giants co-owner John Mara was quick to shut down the possibility of trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” he said Wednesday after introducing Joe Schoen as the team’s new general manager. “There are so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. Cap-wise, we couldn’t afford [the acquisition], but more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now, that is just not the right fit for us.”

Daniel Jones has been the franchise’s quarterback for the past three seasons, and Schoen said on Wednesday, “The kid has physical ability. He’s got arm strength, he’s athletic, he can run. I’m really excited to work with Daniel.

“Again, when the new staff gets in here, we’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

Watson made it clear that he wanted to be traded from the Texans a year ago, but then, the quarterback soon faced extensive legal trouble—22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints. From March 16 until April 14, 23 lawsuits were filed against the Texans quarterback describing sexual harassment and sexual assault, including one from this past March.

One lawsuit was dropped by a plaintiff “for now,” according to court documents, “in light of privacy and security concerns.”

These civil lawsuits currently on the Harris County District Clerk’s website include allegations that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth. The news of the first filing broke on the evening of March 16 after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee disclosed the news on social media, and details of the first lawsuit came out the following morning.

Additionally, Watson has spoken with the FBI in relation to the allegations. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, previously said in a press conference that the FBI contacted his legal team in April following public allegations that one of the women suing Watson attempted to extort him.

A judge reportedly signed search warrants for several of Watson’s social media accounts in December, according to ABC13.com.

Sports Illustrated obtained text messages that revealed that the lawsuits filed against Watson were in the works before his requests to be traded. He remained on the team for the 2021 season but did not play. There were rumors that he would be traded to the Dolphins, but the move did not play out ahead of the trade deadline.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: