While the Buccaneers are believed to be open to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady returning to the franchise, the organization is also doing extensive research on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to determine if a trade for either could be possible, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Regarding Wilson, Seattle has given no public indication that it plans on dealing its star quarterback. And in early January, NFL Network reported that the team has no plans to trade Wilson.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio earlier this week, Wilson said, “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Still, last offseason brought much speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up his list of preferred teams if a deal had happened, according to his agent.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported last year that Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career and where he saw things going during exit meetings.

Watson did not play this past season for the Texans as he is facing is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Watson has denied wrongdoing.

Prior to news of the allegations, Watson made clear that he won't play for the team again, and NFL Network reported Sunday that Houston continues to target a trade before the league year begins on March 16.

Brady announced his retirement just over a week after the Buccaneers' divisional round loss to the Rams. Last Monday in his weekly appearance on his Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he said he thinks he could still play but he wants to devote his attention to other aspects of his life.

When asked by Gray whether he'd consider ever coming back to football, the 44-year-old didn't slam the door shut.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady leaves the Buccaneers after spending the past two seasons with the franchise. The only other two quarterbacks on the roster last season were Blaine Gabbert, who was the No. 10 pick of the Jaguars in the 2011 NFL draft, and Kyle Trask, the Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

