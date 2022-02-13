Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Buccaneers Could Explore Trades for DeShaun Watson, Russell Wilson

While the Buccaneers are believed to be open to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady returning to the franchise, the organization is also doing extensive research on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to determine if a trade for either could be possible, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Regarding Wilson, Seattle has given no public indication that it plans on dealing its star quarterback. And in early January, NFL Network reported that the team has no plans to trade Wilson.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio earlier this week, Wilson said, “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Still, last offseason brought much speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up his list of preferred teams if a deal had happened, according to his agent.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported last year that Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career and where he saw things going during exit meetings.

Watson did not play this past season for the Texans as he is facing is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

SI Recommends

Watson has denied wrongdoing.

Prior to news of the allegations, Watson made clear that he won't play for the team again, and NFL Network reported Sunday that Houston continues to target a trade before the league year begins on March 16.

Brady announced his retirement just over a week after the Buccaneers' divisional round loss to the Rams. Last Monday in his weekly appearance on his Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he said he thinks he could still play but he wants to devote his attention to other aspects of his life.

When asked by Gray whether he'd consider ever coming back to football, the 44-year-old didn't slam the door shut.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady leaves the Buccaneers after spending the past two seasons with the franchise. The only other two quarterbacks on the roster last season were Blaine Gabbert, who was the No. 10 pick of the Jaguars in the 2011 NFL draft, and Kyle Trask, the Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

More NFL Coverage:

Andrew Whitworth and the Joy of Being Very, Very Wrong
For Eric Weddle, It Was (Apparently) Never Over
SoFi Stadium Went Up—and Then Everything Changed
• All Bucs: Could The Buccaneers Opt for Kyle Trask as Their QB?

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

brianna-decker-close-up-lead
Play
Olympics

Brianna Decker Continues to Lead U.S. Women’s Hockey Team at the Olympics

While she can’t be on the ice after suffering a gruesome injury in the first game in Beijing, the 30-year-old star center is still making an impact from the sidelines, as a coach with a unique perspective.

heavy-snoww
Olympics

First Snow Leads to Event Postponements at Beijing Olympics

Real snow fell in Beijing on Sunday for the first time since the Olympics began, leading to delays.

bobsled-lead-humphries-meyers-taylor
Play
Olympics

Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Steer the Way for Women in Bobsled

The two U.S. stars own many medals between them, but they’ll be remembered most for their fight for equality and representation in their sport, including the addition of the women-only monobob event to the Games in Beijing.

super-bowl-preview
NFL

Sean McVay’s Patience, Joe Burrow’s Magic, and How Super Bowl LVI Will Be Won

Plus, Ryan Tannehill as the new Kirk Cousins, Kirk Cousins also as the new Kirk Cousins, the new head coaches, spelling lessons from The Simpsons, and more!

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271.
MMA

UFC 271 Recap: Adesanya Beats Whittaker Via Unanimous Decision

Israel Adesanya continues to cement his legacy, as he successfully defended his middleweight title Saturday night. Catch up on all the action in our UFC 271 recap.

LeBron James with the Lakers.
NBA

LeBron Sets Record for Most Points in Regular Season, Playoffs

The Lakers star still trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the league’s regular season all-time scoring list.

James Harden and Kevin Durant with the Nets.
NBA

Durant: Harden ’Doesn't Have to Explain Anything’

The All-Star captain says he didn’t know Harden was unhappy until reports began to surface.

las-vegas-raiders
NFL

Report: Two More Patriots Assistants Join McDaniels in Vegas

Las Vegas has found its new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach—and both worked with Josh McDaniels in New England.