Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Former Ohio State, Chargers Offensive Lineman Shane Olivea Dies at 40

Former Ohio State and Chargers offensive tackle Shane Olivea has died, the Chargers announced on Thursday. He was 40 years old. The cause of his death has not been made public at this time. 

Olivea was a star for the Buckeyes from 2000 to ‘03 and started every year since joining the team. He was named second team-All Big Ten twice. The 6’5” 325-pounder was drafted in the seventh round of the the 2004 draft by the Chargers. 

He won the starting job in San Diego and ended up starting 57 of 60 games while there. He was also part of the offensive line that paved the way for LaDainian Tomlinson’s record-breaking 2006 season where he rushed for 28 touchdowns — the most ever in a single season. 

Olivea asked the Chargers for his release in 2008 in order to deal with his addiction to painkillers, and checked into a treatment center that spring, according to Buckeyes Now. He spent 89 days in the facility before signing with the Giants. 

SI Recommends

He injured his back in training camp and was placed on the injured reserve list then he was released. It was the last time he was on an NFL roster. He played shortly in the UFL before heading back to school. Olivea reenrolled in classes at Ohio State in 2015 in order to finish his degree in sport industry. He graduated in December 2016 and hoped to become a coach, per Buckeyes Now.

“I feel I have an ability to connect with kids,” Olivea told The Columbus Dispatch. “I’m young at heart. Being around young people keeps you young. I feel there’s such a need to teach some of these kids how to properly play and teach technique.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Shadows of people appear from behind the Ukrainian flag during a rally in support of Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. A Rally In Support Of Ukraine Brings People Together In Downtown Indianapolis
More Sports

Ukrainian Biathlete Killed While Defending Country Against Russia

Yevhen Maylshev was 19-years-old.

By Jelani Scott
charlotte
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Break MLS Attendance Record in Home Debut

The new MLS franchise will face the LA Galaxy on Saturday at the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.

By Andrew Gastelum
NFL Field and Logo
NFL

NFL, NFLPA Announce Immediate Suspension of COVID-19 Protocols

The league sent out a memo announcing it will no longer require teams to follow its COVID-19 protocols.

By Daniel Chavkin
Drivers take the start during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 26, 2021.
Racing

F1 Has No Plans of Holding Russian GP in Foreseeable Future

The sport confirmed on Thursday that it terminated its contract with the promotor of the Russian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Sky guards Allie Quigley (14) and Courtney Vandersloot (22).
Play
WNBA

Report: Two Sky Players Leaving Russia, Returning to U.S.

On Sunday it was reported that several WNBA players were considering leaving Russia.

By Joseph Salvador
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum
NBA

Where Do Surging Celtics, Grizzlies Rank Among Title Contenders?

Plus, would you rather build a team around Ja Morant or Jayson Tatum?

By SI Staff
Targeting in college football
College Football

Targeting Not Going Away, and Neither Is the Debate And Criticism Around the Rule

Data has shown targeting penalties have reduced the number of concussions in college football, but the in-game cost of the calls are still at the heart of the debate.

By Ross Dellenger
trey_mcbride_110621
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Which of these players could be the next Kyle Pitts?

By Matt De Lima