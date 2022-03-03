Former Ohio State and Chargers offensive tackle Shane Olivea has died, the Chargers announced on Thursday. He was 40 years old. The cause of his death has not been made public at this time.

Olivea was a star for the Buckeyes from 2000 to ‘03 and started every year since joining the team. He was named second team-All Big Ten twice. The 6’5” 325-pounder was drafted in the seventh round of the the 2004 draft by the Chargers.

He won the starting job in San Diego and ended up starting 57 of 60 games while there. He was also part of the offensive line that paved the way for LaDainian Tomlinson’s record-breaking 2006 season where he rushed for 28 touchdowns — the most ever in a single season.

Olivea asked the Chargers for his release in 2008 in order to deal with his addiction to painkillers, and checked into a treatment center that spring, according to Buckeyes Now. He spent 89 days in the facility before signing with the Giants.

He injured his back in training camp and was placed on the injured reserve list then he was released. It was the last time he was on an NFL roster. He played shortly in the UFL before heading back to school. Olivea reenrolled in classes at Ohio State in 2015 in order to finish his degree in sport industry. He graduated in December 2016 and hoped to become a coach, per Buckeyes Now.

“I feel I have an ability to connect with kids,” Olivea told The Columbus Dispatch. “I’m young at heart. Being around young people keeps you young. I feel there’s such a need to teach some of these kids how to properly play and teach technique.”