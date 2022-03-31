Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Alex Smith Acknowledged Washington’s Front Office Issues Impacted Team

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen asked former Washington quarterback Alex Smith if he had any advice for new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Smith explained Wentz had to keep his focus on the field and not worry about the off-field issues.

“It’s been flawed the last 20 years, there’s a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions, it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on the football,” he said.

The conversation then turned into Smith’s perception of the organization as a former player. He acknowledged all of the team’s issues make it difficult to keep their eyes on football.

“That organization is a really storied franchise, and there’s a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions,” he said. “To say the stuff that goes on in the building doesn’t infiltrate the locker room or out on the field would be crazy, that happens everywhere. I think that’s what great organizations eliminate and the bad ones have a hard time with, all that noise creeps into the building. It does impact the product on the field.”

Over the past few years, the Commanders organization has dealt with multiple allegations of misconduct. In 2020, The Washington Post reported that 15 women accused the team of allowing sexual harassment within the workplace. The Post also reported that a former senior executive had employees film videos of partially naked cheerleaders behind the scenes of a 2008 swimsuit calendar photoshoot.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the NFL began an investigation, legislators in the Committee on Oversight and Reform asked Roger Goodell for “documents and communications” concerning the team back in October. The NFL answered all questions pertaining to the investigation, but did not provide specific documents related to the investigation. In February, six former employees met with the committee to discuss sexual harassment allegations.

That same committee is now also looking into allegations of financial impropriety, per The Post

The NFL is reportedly still investigating Snyder, having retained U.S. attorney and ex-Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to lead the investigation. Snyder has denied allegations against him and the team.

The Commanders have had issues keeping sponsors due to their off-field issues as well. Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch decided not to renew its sponsorship deal with the team, the third time a corporation pulled its sponsorship with Washington in the past year, while the Commanders flagship radio station cut ties as well. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7)
MLB

Tim Anderson Says He’s Suspended for First Two Games of Season

The All-Star White Sox shortstop will miss Opening Day against the Tigers, along with the following game.

By Madison Williams
UNC and Duke players go for a rebound in March 2007
Play
College Basketball

Duke-UNC: The Rivalry’s Best Wins and Most Infamous Games

Before these two meet in the Final Four, we’re looking back at their unmatched history.

By Pat Forde
Aljamain Sterling will fight Petr Yan at UFC 273.
MMA

How Aljamain Sterling Feels Ahead of Bout vs. Petr Yan

Yan was disqualified for drilling Sterling in the head with an illegal knee strike the last time they fought each other.

By Justin Barrasso
North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) react following a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

Final Four Bets: Duke vs. North Carolina

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are four-point favorites over the Tarheels in their first ever battle in the NCAA tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (14) is helped off the court after an injury as they take on the NC State.
Play
College Basketball

UConn's Dorka Juhász Announces She's Returning Next Season

A wrist injury ended her season, but she underwent successful surgery.

By Joseph Salvador
Dan Snyder introducing the Washington Commanders.
NFL

Report: Commanders Under Investigation for Financial Impropriety

Washington’s NFL franchise is reportedly facing additional allegations, according to a report from The Washington Post.

By Mike McDaniel
luis-palomino-bkfc
MMA

Who Tops BKFC’s First Pound-for-Pound Rankings?

Some familiar MMA names are on the inaugural list.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Duke players celebrate after defeating Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men’s tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

Final Four Against the Spread Bets, Odds: Duke vs. North Carolina

Against the spread bets for the first NCAA tournament meeting between Duke and North Carolina in this year’s Final Four. Duke is a four-point favorite.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt