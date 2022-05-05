NFL Twitter Account Responds to Tom Brady’s ‘Tuck Rule’ Admission

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a shocking admission about one of his most famous career moments on Thursday.

Brady admitted his incomplete pass against the Raiders in the “Tuck Rule” game might’ve actually been a fumble, setting off a small firestorm on social media. But one notable Twitter account didn’t seem too interested in engaging on the topic.

Brady’s NFL legacy is certainly secure after two decades of dominance, but Thursday’s admission is notable nonetheless. Had Brady’s fumble in the 2001 playoffs been properly officiated, perhaps he would have returned to the bench behind Drew Bledsoe to start the 2002 season.

The quarterback will begin his 23rd season in 2022. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, adding seven Super Bowl rings and three league MVPs.

