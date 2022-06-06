Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts, Donovan Mitchell and Ric Flair on Today's SI Feed
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Former Teammate Called Him to Apologize for Leaking His Retirement

After former Bills running back Fred Jackson accidentally leaked the news of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s impending retirement last week, the former quarterback insists it was no big deal.

“Me and my oldest son made that. ... Word cloud or whatever you want to call it,” Fitzpatrick told MMQB‘s Albert Breer on Friday. “And I just sent it to a bunch of guys just to say thank you and how much I appreciated them. And Fred decided to tweet it out.” 

After Jackson realized that he upstaged his former quarterback’s announcement, he reached out to apologize. Fitzpatrick told Jackson that no apology was necessary.

“I just told him, ‘No worries’,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you look at that list, I mean Fred Jackson is the biggest font, and that is purposeful because he is and always will be my favorite teammate of all time. My son and I put all those names on there and tried to put everybody I ever played with, and I’m sure we missed a few. We tried our best. But the size of the name–everybody on there means something to me–but the biggest guys are the ones that had an enormous impact on me as a player and a human being. I wanted to make sure they saw and could feel my appreciation for what they did for me.” 

After one of the most interesting careers of all-time, the 39-year-old quarterback says that the injury he suffered with Washington last year was more serious than initially thought, and that the injury coupled with his seven children getting older were major factors in his decision to retire.

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield stand on the sideline.
NFL

Kevin Stefanski Has No Comment on Baker Mayfield’s Status

Mayfield remains on the roster after the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

By Mike McDaniel
Abby Lampe, the 21-year-old North Carolina native who won the race on Sunday, spoke with Sports Illustrated about her preparation and her Cheese Roll victory.
Play
More Sports

All Hail, the Women’s Cheese Roll Champion of the World!

Abby Lampe, the 21-year-old North Carolina native, spoke with SI about winning the Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll race.

By Emma Baccellieri
Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Washington Football Team.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fitzpatrick Makes Pick for Greatest QB in NFL History

He says Brady was “the greatest champion” but says Manning was the greatest signal-caller he ever saw.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces Another New Civil Case, Count Up to 24

In a footnote in the lawsuit, the filing states “the incident with Deshaun Watson caused Plaintiff to quit massage therapy altogether.”

By Madeline Coleman
Reggie Bush
College Football

Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The star-studded list features 80 players from the FBS level, including Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and Marshawn Lynch.

By Nick Selbe
June 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws against the New York Mets during the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Each Team’s Unsung All-Star–Worthy Player

They aren’t the first guys you think of from their clubs to make the Mid-Summer Classic, but they deserve to be there.

By Will Laws
Dani Alves is hoping to make Brazil’s World Cup squad
Soccer

Dani Alves Refuses to Be Done

At 39, the fullback is attempting to become Brazil’s oldest men’s player at a World Cup, determined to add the missing piece to his legendary trophy case.

By Andrew Gastelum
Former Memphis assistant Rasheed Wallace yells out to his team during their game against Tennessee Tech at FedExForum.
NBA

Report: Rasheed Wallace Agrees to Join Lakers As Assistant Coach

He spent last season on the sidelines in the college ranks.

By Joseph Salvador