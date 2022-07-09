Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Lamar Jackson Posts ‘I Need $’ Photo on Twitter, Instagram

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be dropping hints about where his head is at amid ongoing contract negotiations with the franchise. 

Taking to social media on Saturday, Jackson made not one but two notable changes to his various social media profiles. The former MVP swapped out both his Instagram profile picture and his Twitter banner picture to a photo of golden teeth with a simple, yet pointed message: “I need $.”

With training camp rapidly approaching, Jackson and the Ravens have yet to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. Baltimore previously exercised the fifth-year option, worth $23 million next season, on the quarterback’s rookie deal, but does not have the 25-year-old under contract past the 2022 campaign. 

Jackson, who is serving as his own representative in the negotiations, has made clear throughout the offseason that he wants the talks between him and the franchise to remain “private.” He also said last month that he expected to finish his career with the Ravens, the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2018. 

However, it’s been many weeks since Jackson made those comments and there’s been no further update on whether or not progress has been made in talks between him and the front office.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jackson is coming off of his shakiest year as a starter in the NFL that saw him throw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 13 interceptions in 12 games during the 2021 campaign. Struggling with injuries throughout the season, he posted a 7–5 record as a starter. The Ravens stumbled down the stretch and missed out on the playoffs, losing their last six games and ending with an 8–9 record.

As of late, social media has become a powerful tool when it comes to NFL contract negotiations with a handful of players altering their online presence to put pressure on their respective organizations. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is also seeking a long-term contract heading into his fifth professional season, scrubbed his profiles of anything related to the franchise earlier this offseason. Murray later restored his profile normal and later called Arizona “home,” but his agent urged the front office to prioritize a deal for the quarterback as soon as possible. 

While it’s unknown if Jackson hopes to accomplish the same goal of putting pressure on the Ravens, the quarterback will certainly hope to gain some clarity before training camp begins in late July.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country. 

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL

Bears Rookie WR Addresses Concerns About His Age

Velus Jones played six years of college football due to redshirting his freshman year and earning a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Madison Williams
Warriors owner Joe Lacob watches a playoff game vs. Dallas from the sidelines.
NBA

Warriors Owner: Retaining Core Next Summer Is ‘Going to be Difficult’

Golden State will have multiple key players due for raises.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after a 2017 match.
Extra Mustard

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

The two opponents appear to be getting along better than they have in the past.

By Madison Williams
Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game against the Bulls.
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Cleared to Play in Summer League, Hornets Say

The middle Ball brother will get a chance to join the team in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

By Zach Koons
Kenny Atkinson calls out a play as the Brooklyn Nets head coach.
NBA

Warriors’ Atkinson Gets Promotion After Turning Down Hornets Job

The Golden State assistant was going to be the next Charlotte head coach before backing out after the NBA Finals.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to reporters during minicamp.
NFL

Tyreek Hill Is Very Honest About Pressure on Tua in 2022

The wide receiver thinks critics will “take their words back” this season about the Dolphins quarterback.

By Madison Williams
Warriors center James Wiseman during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Wiseman to Make Return From Injury in Sunday’s Summer League Game

The Warriors big man is excited to make his long-awaited return to the court.

By Wilton Jackson
Elena Rybakina hoists the trophy at Wimbledon
Tennis

Flawed Ban Overshadows Elena Rybakina’s Historic Win at Wimbledon

It was an overall awkward match, from on court against Ons Jabeur to off-court politics that hung over Centre Court for a fortnight.

By Jon Wertheim