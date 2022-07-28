The Chiefs are set to add a two-time Pro Bowler to their defense less than a day after concluding the first practice session of training camp.

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with Kansas City worth up to $8 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports later reported Dunlap has yet to fully review the deal but intends to sign it after finishing his visit Thursday morning. Anderson also reported the 33-year-old’s visit with the organization came together quickly, and is currently still ongoing.

“It’s been a whirlwind trip,” Dunlap told Anderson. “I met with coaches last night and started looking at film around midnight. It’s an exciting time for me and a long time coming.”

Drafted out of Florida in 2010, Dunlap spent his first 10.5 years with the Bengals, earning two Pro Bowl nods and compiling 82.5 sacks and 490 tackles with 227 QB hits. After openly angling for a trade seven games into the 2020 season, he was eventually shipped to the Seahawks where he went on to start in six of his eight games played, including his first game with the club in Week 9.

Last season, Dunlap started just two games, his fewest since 2012, but was one of seven Seahawks players to appear in all 17 regular-season games. He finished the year with 8.5 sacks and 35 tackles.

In Kansas City, Dunlap will look to create an imposing pass rush alongside fellow Pro Bowlers Chris Jones and Frank Clark on a team once again saddled with expectations of competing deep into the playoffs.

