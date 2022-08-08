Sam Darnold Was Asked About Panthers’ Quarterback Trade Rumor

The Panthers continue to sort out their quarterback competition as the regular season draws nearer, with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield duking it out for first-team reps. Adding intrigue to the competition was a rumor that the team was shopping Darnold in trade discussions, something Darnold said he addressed with general manager Scott Fitterer.

“I talked to Scott and he said not to worry about it,” Darnold told reporters Monday. “So, to be honest, before he even talked to me, I didn’t even see it. So, like I said, like I continue to say, I’m going to continue to do me and do what I can to put myself in a good position and put this team in a good position.”

Darnold started 11 games for Carolina during his first season with the team after being traded from the Jets. He completed 59.9% of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 222 yards and five scores.

Last month, the Panthers acquired Mayfield in a trade with the Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. Both players will be free agents at the end of this season. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, while Darnold was picked No. 3.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.