Editor’s note: This story contains details of gun violence.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was released from the hospital Monday, just one day after he was shot twice in a suspected armed robbery attempt, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Robinson was taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the glute and the lower leg in Washington D.C. on Sunday evening, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He underwent surgery and tweeted an update Monday after the operation.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!,” Robinson said.

Keim reports that Robinson now plans to meet with Washington’s doctors on Tuesday to determine the extent of his upcoming rehab. Commanders coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that the rookie running back would have a chance to get back on the field at some point this season, but an exact timeline for his return remains unclear.

“He’s very fortunate,” Rivera said Monday. “He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive.

“It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Robinson was shot Sunday night just before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast, per Nicki Jhabvala and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post. D.C. police told The Post on Sunday that two suspects are still at large and the Metro Police Department released photos of the suspects on its Twitter feed Monday night.

Robinson, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama, was expected to play a key role in Washington’s backfield this fall. Following a strong performance in the preseason, the former Crimson Tide star was climbing up the depth chart and poised to challenge Antonio Gibson for the starting job in the backfield.