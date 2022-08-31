Sources: Garoppolo’s New Base Pay Had to Be Lower Than Lance’s

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco for at least another season after the quarterback and the 49ers agreed to terms for a restructured one-year contract.

But according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, there was one key point in the negotiations—Garoppolo’s base pay had to be lower than starting quarterback Trey Lance’s in the new deal. The North Dakota State star’s rookie contract is a four-year deal worth $34.1 million, which is an average of $8.53 million a year.

Garoppolo’s new deal comes in well below that with a base pay of $6.5 million plus $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, according to Breer. He also reports that there is “another $8.45 million available in play-time incentives.”

Per NFL Network, this restructured deal makes Garoppolo the highest-paid backup QB in the league.

Throughout the offseason, the quarterback was rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery in March, and his agent said in July that Garoppolo was “progressing” and “on schedule” in his progress. But there was another storyline surrounding the quarterback—there had been discussions for a possible trade since the end of the 2021 season. John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the franchise would not release Garoppolo despite a lack of potential suitors. By July 20, the 49ers reportedly granted Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade

The quarterback tallied 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading San Francisco to a 10–7 record as well as an NFC title game appearance—its second in three campaigns. Throughout his time as a starter, Garoppolo holds a 31–14 record with the franchise, and has totaled 11,162 yards, 66 touchdowns and 38 interceptions across five seasons.

