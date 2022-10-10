Boy Issued Citation After Running on Field at Falcons-Buccaneers Game

A boy who ran on the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game has been issued a civil citation and was given a notice to appear in court, according to the Associated Press.

The incident occurred after Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette found the end zone on a one-yard run in the second quarter, when both teams were lining up for an extra point. The boy was tackled hard by security and taken off the field.

The boy’s mother told the Associated Press that he is 10 years old, but police later disputed the age of the child and said that he was older.

The information regarding the exact age of the boy could not be released because he is a juvenile. The police officer told the Associated Press that the mother of the child had several children with her and was confused about which child jumped onto the field.

This is the second consecutive week the NFL and local law enforcement have needed to address a fan running on the field at a game. On Monday, a protestor ran on the field of the 49ers-Rams game and was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

